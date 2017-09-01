Lending
2017 HW Insiders: Julie Thomas

Product Manager at Mortgage Cadence

September 1, 2017
As product manager, Julie Thomas ensures Mortgage Cadence’s Enterprise Lending Center solution always exceeds client expectations. Thomas consistently analyzes technology capabilities and brainstorms new ways to adapt and enhance the solution to meet the unique needs of the company’s expanding client base. Thomas

In the past 12 months, Thomas was instrumental in refining the best use of the Enterprise Lending Center platform for several large and mid-tier U.S. lending customers. She also spearheaded the successful conversion of several customers to the platform after analyzing risk, speed to market, and user experience considerations. 

By guiding the product roadmap per customer needs, Thomas also ensures the company’s solutions satisfy industry requirements. As compliance mandates are ever-changing, she coordinates with internal developers and decision makers to ensure the company is prepared to handle whatever challenge comes its way. 

“Julie is seen throughout the industry as a true partner who understands the needs of lenders and can address those needs with her thorough understanding of an innovative solution.” 

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made the list.

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.