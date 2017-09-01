2017 HW Insiders: Julie Thomas

As product manager, Julie Thomas ensures Mortgage Cadence’s Enterprise Lending Center solution always exceeds client expectations. Thomas consistently analyzes technology capabilities and brainstorms new ways to adapt and enhance the solution to meet the unique needs of the company’s expanding client base.

In the past 12 months, Thomas was instrumental in refining the best use of the Enterprise Lending Center platform for several large and mid-tier U.S. lending customers. She also spearheaded the successful conversion of several customers to the platform after analyzing risk, speed to market, and user experience considerations.

By guiding the product roadmap per customer needs, Thomas also ensures the company’s solutions satisfy industry requirements. As compliance mandates are ever-changing, she coordinates with internal developers and decision makers to ensure the company is prepared to handle whatever challenge comes its way.

“Julie is seen throughout the industry as a true partner who understands the needs of lenders and can address those needs with her thorough understanding of an innovative solution.”