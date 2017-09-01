2017 HW Insiders: John Rogers

John Rogers is responsible for a staff of over 100 technologists, developers and subject matter experts at CoreLogic Innovation Development Centers, where he leads a company-wide initiative to leverage emerging technologies to disrupt traditional practices impacting mortgage origination, real estate and insurance processes.

His team is building a 21st century generation of cloud computing and big data platforms, using state-of-the-art development methods which provide the ability to release software every day.

Rogers’ efforts have driven development time from months to days. In the past 18 months, he has successfully launched several agile development-driven solutions including CondoSafe, which streamlines condominium project qualification within the origination process, and LoanSafe Connect, which automates the evaluation and clearing of potential fraud and risk alerts in real-time online.

“John is leading a cultural revolution within CoreLogic to transform the way that data, analytics and technology come together to bring innovation and disruptive thinking to the entire organization.”