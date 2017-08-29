Lending People Movers The Ticker

Cary Burch joins LoanLogics' board of directors

Burch is the former chief innovation officer for Thomson Reuters

August 29, 2017
Caroline Basile
LoanLogics, a 2017 HW Tech100 winner, announced Cary Burch has joined the company's board of directors.

Burch is an industry veteran with two decades of experience and has served with several national financial services and information technology companies. As a member of LoanLogics’ board, Burch will help expand the company’s products and achieve long-term growth.

Most recently, Burch served as chief innovation officer with Thomson Reuters and his other previous roles include CEO of mortgage technology provider Lender Support Systems; COO of Fidelity National Information Services; and CIO of First American’s Consumer Information Group and president of First American CreditNet.

Earlier in his career, Burch served as senior vice president and CIO of Advanta Mortgage and vice president of strategic technologies and CIO for First Franklin Financial. Burch also currently serves on the board of directors for Palomar Health Foundation, a community healthcare services provider in Riverside and San Diego, California, counties.

"We consider ourselves very fortunate to have Cary join our board, as he brings a unique blend of experience in information technology and financial services markets as an operator, innovator, technologist and experienced investor," said Brian Fitzpatrick, founder and CEO of LoanLogics. "We expect Cary to play a valuable, active role in helping us form the direction of LoanLogics and continue to expand the breadth and depth of our solutions across the mortgage and financial services industry." 

"I am thrilled to join the board at LoanLogics, a company led by an experienced team with deep roots in the mortgage industry," Burch said. "Today's mortgage industry requires greater understanding of loan data, and LoanLogics has the technology and capabilities to quickly and accurately extract, analyze and review loan data for risk and performance. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the mortgage, legal and private equity markets to help LoanLogics capitalize on its strengths while pursuing new applications for its groundbreaking technology."

