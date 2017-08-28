Investments Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Amitree, maker of real estate email software Folio, raises $7 million to fund growth

Folio software used in approximately 5% of real estate deals

August 28, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Amitree Folio Real estate agents Real estate software real estate technology Real estate technology solutions
message tech

Folio, a Google Chrome extension that helps real estate agents manage all parts of a real estate deal from within their email, is currently used in approximately 5% of the nation’s real estate deals.

But that percentage could soon grow, as the Amitree, the company that makes Folio, recently raised more than $7 million to fund the company’s growth.

Specifically, the company raised $7.128 million in its Series A round of funding.

According to the company, more than 200,000 real estate transactions have been managed through the Folio software to date, and according to Google Chrome Store stats, more than 30,000 agents have Folio installed.

The company wants to grow both of those numbers and will put its recently raised capital toward that goal.

“So much real-estate focused technology is about disrupting the market in some attempt to replace real-estate agents, yet homebuyers and sellers rely on these agents for their experience and expertise more than ever before,” Jonathan Aizen, founder and CEO of Amitree, said. “Our goal is to empower the real estate agent and give them tools that help them do more of what they do best: put people in their dream homes and help them through that huge transition in life.”

The company bills Folio as a “smart transaction assistant” for real estate agent. Here’s how the Folio works, directly from the company:

Folio uses machine learning to process millions of emails and understand what's going on with every one of an agent's transactions. Folio helps agents manage their workflow, creating smart folders for each transaction that automatically sort an agent's emails, files, and contacts. When looking at an email related to a transaction, real estate agents see contextual information right inside their email client that contains the transaction timeline, files, contacts, and status.

The round of funding was led by Vertical Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors, including Accel Partners.

Also participating in the funding was Seven Peaks Ventures, led by Tom Gonser, a partner at Seven Peaks and the founder of DocuSign. Through the investment, Gonser joined the board of Amitree.

“Real estate is going through a shift toward more intelligent tools that help streamline the experience,” Gonser said. “Electronic signatures were the beginning of this wave, and tools like Folio are the next step in enabling the real estate agent to bring more efficiency to their business through machine learning and vertical-specific AI that’s built for them.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

HomeLight raises $40 million to help connect home sellers to real estate agents

Low-commission real estate site Open Listings raises $6.5 million to expand

Placester continues growth with $50 million capital raise

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

The Ocwen connection: New Residential, Altisource Portfolio Solutions ink REO agreement

Cherry Creek Mortgage chairman resigns after lender begins offering benefits to same-sex couples

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: Zillow claims Zestimates now more accurate than ever

Consumer direct lender Jet Direct Mortgage expanding into wholesale

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?