Consumer direct lender Jet Direct Mortgage expanding into wholesale

Launches wholesale lending operation after “successful” testing period

August 25, 2017
Ben Lane
Jet Direct Mortgage, a consumer direct lender based in New York, announced this week that it is expanding into wholesale lending with the launch of Jet Direct Funding.

In a release, the company said that it recently completed a “successful” testing period for its wholesale channel and is now accepting mortgage broker applications.

“Launching a wholesale channel is a natural progression for us, and really plays to our strengths,” Peter Pescatore, chief operating officer of Jet Direct, said in a release.

“Our solid back-end, efficient and disciplined operations team and seasoned account executives are certain to make an impact with mortgage brokers looking for a more service-oriented approach from their wholesale lender,” Pescatore continued. 

Jet Direct is currently licensed to lend in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

Leading the company’s new wholesale channel will be Joseph Boiano.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the Jet Direct team and launching their wholesale division with a solid infrastructure already in place is a surefire recipe for success,” Boiano said.

Michael Spano, the president & CEO of Jet Direct Mortgage, said that launching a wholesale channel is an “important milestone” for the company.

“We're looking forward to providing impeccable service to the mortgage broker community and forging many strong relationships,” Spano added.

