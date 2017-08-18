Real Estate The Ticker

HUD Secretary Ben Carson reveals vandals attacked his Virginia home

Responds to hate-incidents in Charlottesville

August 18, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Ben Carson Charlottesville HUD Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development vandalism
Ben Carson Flag

Ben Carson, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary revealed Wednesday his Virginia home was vandalized.

After the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Carson posted his response to his Facebook account, revealing hate crimes he experienced himself.

In his post, Carson revealed his Virginia home was vandalized with anti-Trump rhetoric, but that his neighbors stepped up to help.

“More recently our home in Virginia along with that of a neighbor was vandalized by people who also wrote hateful rhetoric about President Trump,” he wrote. “We were out of town, but other kind, embarrassed neighbors cleaned up most of the mess before we returned.”

The HUD secretary also took the moment to give a second instance in which a neighbor put up a confederate flag, but that in these situations, it is important to take the high road.

“In both instances, less than kind behavior was met by people taking the high road,” Carson wrote. “We could all learn from these examples. Hatred and bigotry unfortunately still exists in our country and we must all continue to fight it, but let's use the right tools.”

Here is Carson’s full Facebook post:

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

HUD Secretary Ben Carson offers hope to soon-to-be ghost town

Ben Carson promises to take care of housing’s most vulnerable

An inside look at Ben Carson’s listening tour

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Consumer confidence rises to highest level since January

Freddie Mac extends appraisal-free mortgage program to purchase loans

Cash home sales increase as competition heats up

Purchase mortgage market slows with slight boost in refis

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?