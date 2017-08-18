HUD Secretary Ben Carson reveals vandals attacked his Virginia home

Ben Carson, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary revealed Wednesday his Virginia home was vandalized.

After the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Carson posted his response to his Facebook account, revealing hate crimes he experienced himself.

In his post, Carson revealed his Virginia home was vandalized with anti-Trump rhetoric, but that his neighbors stepped up to help.

“More recently our home in Virginia along with that of a neighbor was vandalized by people who also wrote hateful rhetoric about President Trump,” he wrote. “We were out of town, but other kind, embarrassed neighbors cleaned up most of the mess before we returned.”

The HUD secretary also took the moment to give a second instance in which a neighbor put up a confederate flag, but that in these situations, it is important to take the high road.

“In both instances, less than kind behavior was met by people taking the high road,” Carson wrote. “We could all learn from these examples. Hatred and bigotry unfortunately still exists in our country and we must all continue to fight it, but let's use the right tools.”

Here is Carson’s full Facebook post: