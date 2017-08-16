Lending The Ticker

NCUA honors Trump's order to massively roll back regulation

Releases package of regulatory reforms

August 16, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Credit union J. Mark McWatters National Credit Union Administration NCUA
Board Room

The National Credit Union Administration revealed “its sweeping regulatory reform plan” on how it can honor President Donald Trump’s order to massively scale back government regulations.

The plan upholds one of Trump’s first executive orders that he announced back in January. In the order, he asked that for every one new regulation issued, at least two prior regulations be identified for elimination. And the costs of the planned regulations need to be prudently managed and controlled through a budgeting process.

There is one major disclaimer in Trump’s order though: It doesn’t apply to independent agencies, which is explained more in-depth here.

The NCUA, along with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Reserve Board, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Securities and Exchange Commission, are all independent agencies.

So while they are not required by law to honor the order, they could choose to honor it in spirit, a move the NCUA chose to do.

At the time of the announcement, J. Mark McWatters, who was appointed by Trump, was only acting chairman of the board. He was officially named chairman of the NCUA board in June.

Now about half a year later, the NCUA released a package of regulatory reforms recommended by an internal agency task force and is inviting credit union stakeholders to read and comment on it.

The task force recommended changes that would be adopted in the coming four years to clarify, improve, revise, or eliminate regulations.

The board already approved the plan, and it is posted in the Federal Register for a 90-day comment period. The full reform can be read here.

“The need for a forward-looking regulatory structure that offers meaningful relief without undermining safety and soundness is quite clear,” McWatters said, “and these recommendations serve as a roadmap for a thoughtful process to achieve that goal.”

“This undertaking represents a more significant and comprehensive regulatory relief effort than the agency has pursued in the past. We initiated this effort in the spirit of the administration’s executive order requiring regulatory review, even though the NCUA is not covered by the order,” McWatters said. 

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Trump officially names National Credit Union Administration chair

Trump signs executive order to massively roll back regulation

Trump signs memorandum on Dodd-Frank's orderly liquidation authority

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Is Amazon threatening to put a major dent in Home Depot’s business?

Inc. 5000: These are the 5 fastest growing companies in mortgage finance

Here’s how Texas is solving its inventory crisis

MBA: Mortgage applications show little movement

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?