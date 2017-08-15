Lending People Movers The Ticker

LenderLive names Sherry Valladares regional account manager

Valladares will oversee Northeast region

Caroline Basile
Sherry Valladares joined LenderLive as a correspondent lending regional account manager.

Valladares will cover the Northeast region and work with current and prospective clients participating in, or considering, LenderLive’s correspondent program. She will report to Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager Bob Kallio.

Valladares has more than 15 years of mortgage industry experience, with a background in secondary, operations, origination and underwriting. Previously, she served as an account executive at CMG Financial and a customer account manager for Fannie Mae, responsible for managing sales and strategic relationships including day-to-day business activities with banks, credit unions and mortgage banks.

“We’re committed to helping our clients not only improve their businesses’ efficiencies, but also provide reliable customer experience that protects their relationships, making it critical for us to invest in expert talent,” said David Vida, president of LenderLive Network. “I’m confident that Sherry’s client relations skills and track record of success will translate into superior customer service and, ultimately, better results for our clients.”

Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

