Investments Lending Real Estate

Moody’s: Invitation Homes, Starwood Waypoint merger good for investors, but risks remain

SFR securitization investors stand to gain from improved “economies of scale”

August 14, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Colony Starwood Homes Invitation Homes Moody's Investors Service SFR SFR investors SFR securitizations single-family rental assets single-family rental homes single-family rental investors single-family rental securitizations single-family rentals Starwood Waypoint Homes
money

Investors who bought into the single-family rental securitizations from Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes stand to gain from the recently announced merger of the two SFR giants, but the deal is not without some inherent risk, Moody’s Investors Service said in a new report.

Last week, Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint announced plans to merge in a deal that would create the nation’s largest single-family rental landlord.

Invitation Homes was already the nation’s largest single-family landlord due to its nearly 50,000 rental homes, slightly exceeding the approximately 49,000 homes owned by American Homes 4 Rent.

But the merger with Starwood Waypoint, which boasts a portfolio of roughly 32,000 of rental homes, would bring the combined company’s portfolio to 82,000, far exceeding American Homes 4 Rent’s portfolio.

According to Moody’s report, the size of the combined portfolio of Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint, which is formerly known as Colony Starwood Homes, has financial benefits for SFR securitization investors.

“The merger would be credit positive for each company’s SFR securitizations because the combined company would benefit from improved economies of scale and potentially better access to financing, thus improving its ability to pay down the loans backing SFR securitizations,” Moody’s writes in its report.

One of the benefits of the deal, Moody’s notes, is the markets where Invitation Homes’ and Starwood Waypoint’s portfolio’s overlap, which could lead to reduced operating expenses.

“The two companies have similar portfolios of homes with significant overlap in several markets and have nearly identical average monthly rents,” Moody’s notes. “Additionally, the companies said that nearly 70% of the combined entity’s revenue would come from the Western U.S. and Florida.”

But the concentration of the combined company’s portfolio is also a risk, Moody’s states.

“High regional concentration as a result of the merger is a risk. If the combined company were to default, the special servicers to the securitized transactions would have to sell or work out a larger number of properties in more concentrated regions than would be the case for either company separately,” Moody’s writes.

But Moody’s notes that the concentration risk is “partially mitigated” by the significant equity built up in the properties since the various securitizations closed.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Invitation Homes, Starwood Waypoint Homes to merge; create nation’s largest single-family landlord

Colony Starwood Homes rebranding as Starwood Waypoint Homes

Colony Starwood Homes buys $815 million portfolio of single-family rental homes

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Former Texas title agent pleads guilty to stealing $1.6 million from her own company

Ringleader of elaborate mortgage fraud scheme gets 10 years in prison

New Colorado law requires landlords to give 21-day notice of rent hikes, lease terminations

California real estate shakeup: Merger will create state’s largest independent brokerage

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?