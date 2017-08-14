Movement Mortgage adds Quentin Hardy as business development manager

Movement Mortgage has announced the addition of Quentin Hardy as its business development manager for Long Island and the five boroughs of New York City.

Hardy joins Movement Mortgage with more than a decade of mortgage loan experience. Before joining Movement Mortgage, Hardy worked for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage as a home mortgage consultant and First Fidelity Mortgage Group as a loan officer.

“Quentin brings years of experience in the mortgage industry and has elevated himself as one of the top renovation specialists in the country. We know that his servant leadership attitude and ability to provide a smooth transaction for his customers will take both him and Movement Mortgage to the next level in the Northeast,” said Mike Brennan, Movement Mortgage’s Northeast regional director.

Hardy focuses on Kaizen, a Japanese business philosophy that is based on constant self-improvement. He sees the transition to Movement Mortgage as an opportunity to live out his belief in his professional life through his dedication to customers, clients and his own constant self-improvement.





