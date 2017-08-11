Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Former CFO at San Antonio title company gets 30 months for stealing from company

Joseph Karpowicz gets prison time for stealing $367,000

August 11, 2017
Ben Lane
Prison jail bars

The former chief financial officer of a San Antonio title company will spend the next 30 months in prison after being convicted of stealing more than $367,000 from the company.

Last year, Joseph Karpowicz pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of engaging in financial transactions with criminally derived proceeds. The charges stemmed from allegations that Karpowicz stole more than $367,000 from Presidio Title, where he served as CFO.

According to court records, Karpowicz admitted to scheming to steal the money from Presidio from April 2010 through June 2013.

During that time, Karpowicz issued himself company checks that he used to pay for personal expenses and credit card bills, then created “materially false entries” in Presidio’s records in order to hide the fraudulent conduct, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

And earlier this week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced that Karpowicz received a sentence of 30 months and was ordered to pay $367,309 in restitution to Presidio Title.

