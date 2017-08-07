Fannie, Freddie fail Dodd-Frank severe stress test

The Federal Housing Finance Agency released the latest results of the Dodd-Frank Act stress test results for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Both of the GSEs failed the test, showing they would need a bailout in the event of a severe economic crisis, the stress test results showed.

The 2017 DFAST Severely Adverse scenario is based upon a severe global recession which is accompanied by a period of elevated stress in corporate financial and commercial real estate markets.

The stress test results showed the GSEs would require an additional combined $34.8 and $99.6 billion. While they would still need a bailout, this is an improvement from last year’s $125.8 billion.

Through the second quarter this year, Fannie Mae paid out a total $162.7 billion to the U.S. Treasury, while Freddie Mac paid out a total of $108.2 billion during that same time period.

An article from MarketWatch explains the scenario the stress tests creates: