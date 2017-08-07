Lending The Ticker

Garden State Home Loans transitions from a mortgage broker to mortgage lender

Plans to expand into new territories

August 7, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Garden State Home Loans Mortgage broker mortgage lender
tables long

Garden State Home Loans announced it is transitioning from a mortgage broker to a mortgage lender in order to expand its reach.

Based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Garden State Home Loans stated that being a broker limited its control over the quality of service.

As a broker, once the customer stopped communicating with them and moved forward with the lender, there was little they could do.

As a direct lender, Garden State Home Loans will be able to take over the mortgage process in order to deliver their own service to customers during each step of the mortgage process.

The lender added that this shift will challenge the company's marketing and IT teams as it expands into new markets.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Mortgage lender loanDepot now officially offers personal loans

Attention lenders: The CFPB is now focusing more on fair lending in mortgages

CFPB puts 44 mortgage lenders and brokers on notice over HMDA requirements

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Black Knight Financial Services reveals new mortgage and housing market index suite

California Realtors to Freddie: Don't support investors in the single-family home rental market

CFPB gives first glimpse into HMDA portal

FHFA asks more input on improving credit access for borrowers of limited English proficiency

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?