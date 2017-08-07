Garden State Home Loans transitions from a mortgage broker to mortgage lender

Garden State Home Loans announced it is transitioning from a mortgage broker to a mortgage lender in order to expand its reach.

Based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Garden State Home Loans stated that being a broker limited its control over the quality of service.

As a broker, once the customer stopped communicating with them and moved forward with the lender, there was little they could do.

As a direct lender, Garden State Home Loans will be able to take over the mortgage process in order to deliver their own service to customers during each step of the mortgage process.

The lender added that this shift will challenge the company's marketing and IT teams as it expands into new markets.