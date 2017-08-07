Mid America Mortgage promotes Kara Lamphere to chief operating officer

Mid America Mortgage recently promoted Director of Correspondent Lending and Chief Compliance Officer Kara Lamphere to chief operating officer.

Lamphere, a 2017 HousingWire Women of Influence winner, re-joined Mid America Mortgage in December 2016. Previously, Lamphere served as senior vice president of compliance for CMG Financial and later added the role of managing correspondent lending operations. She also served as chief compliance officer at Mid America Mortgage from July 2012 to July 2014. Lamphere has also previously held senior-level positions with other financial institutions, including serving as vice president of compliance for PrimeLending.

“Kara Lamphere is a tremendous asset to Mid America Mortgage and has been essential to Mid America's ability to execute eClosings and eNotes in our retail and TPO channels. She has also lead Mid America’s efforts to help brokers make the successful transition to mortgage bankers through our eCorrespondent division,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Having already played such a key role in our operations, Kara was the natural choice for our COO, and we have no doubt that she will continue to drive operational excellence and growth for Mid America in this new role.”

“Mid America has been at the forefront of the push towards fully electronic mortgages, and to have played a role in that effort has been both challenging and rewarding,” Lamphere said. “As COO, I am excited for the opportunity to challenge myself further in the industry and to aid Mid America in its continued success.”