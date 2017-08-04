Realtors beware: There's another phishing scam out to get you

Realtors once again find themselves susceptible to another scam that threatens to con them into paying fines.

The National Association of Realtors warned its members of a new phishing scam that is targeting real estate professionals.

According to the association, “A broker recently received a text message claiming to be from the National Association of Realtors and accusing her of sending ‘racist texts and emails.’ The text message demanded she pay a $1,345 fine.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a scam has happened like this toward real estate agents. Earlier this year, realtors in the state of Florida were targeted and threatened with the suspension of their license as part of an elaborate scam allegedly perpetrated by a fake Realtor group.

Plus, a little over a year ago, the Federal Trade Commission and NAR issued a warning to people interested in buying a home after scammers started to pose as real estate agents, Realtors and title insurance companies to steal consumers’ closing costs.

NAR noted that for anyone who receives a similar scam text, the Federal Bureau of Investigations recommended the following steps: