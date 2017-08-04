Real Estate The Ticker Homeowners

Realtors beware: There's another phishing scam out to get you

Here's what to do if it happens to you

August 4, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS NAR National Association of Realtors phishing scam real estate scam Realtors
hazard light

Realtors once again find themselves susceptible to another scam that threatens to con them into paying fines.

The National Association of Realtors warned its members of a new phishing scam that is targeting real estate professionals.  

According to the association, “A broker recently received a text message claiming to be from the National Association of Realtors and accusing her of sending ‘racist texts and emails.’ The text message demanded she pay a $1,345 fine.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a scam has happened like this toward real estate agents. Earlier this year, realtors in the state of Florida were targeted and threatened with the suspension of their license as part of an elaborate scam allegedly perpetrated by a fake Realtor group.

Plus, a little over a year ago, the Federal Trade Commission and NAR issued a warning to people interested in buying a home after scammers started to pose as real estate agents, Realtors and title insurance companies to steal consumers’ closing costs.

NAR noted that for anyone who receives a similar scam text, the Federal Bureau of Investigations recommended the following steps:

  • Report the incident to the FBI IC3 web site.
  • If you suspect that any phone numbers or contact information were obtained due to a breach of a computer system, alert your IT department or consult an IT specialist to scan your systems and make sure that you are free from malware.
  • Real estate professionals who clicked on a link the text should promptly follow up with an IT specialist to ensure that their device is free from malware.
  • You can follow up with the FBI after filing the IC3 report with your local field office.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

FTC, Realtors warn homebuyers about mortgage closing cost phishing scam

Homebuyer beware: FTC, Realtors issue warning on mortgage closing cost phishing scheme

Realtors: Here's how to pass the new FAA drone test

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

FHFA asks more input on improving credit access for borrowers of limited English proficiency

SoFi to finally file for IPO?

Redfin: Inventory shortage now impacts luxury housing market

MBA: Mortgage credit loosens as conventional programs become more available

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?