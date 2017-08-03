CoreLogic acquires real estate tech and consulting firm Clareity Security Solutions

CoreLogic announced this week that it is expanding its real estate technology offerings by acquiring Clareity Security Solutions, a real estate tech and consulting firm.

Through the acquisition, Clareity’s security software solutions will be added to CoreLogic’s suite of real estate solutions products.

Clareity currently serves 850,000 real estate professionals with more than 250 application and service integrations. Most notably, Clareity’s flagship product, SAFEMLS, has been used by multiple listing organizations for more than 10 years, with its custom-branded dashboard platforms serving hundreds of multiple listing organizations, associations, and brokerages across North America.

Going forward, all Clareity products and services will be part of CoreLogic, including Clareity’s software solutions for secure authentication; single-sign-on; integration and workflow automations; secure messaging and communication; content management and business intelligence.

As part of the deal, Gregg Larson, the founder and CEO of Clareity, will be joining the CoreLogic executive team.

“We’re thankful for our employees, customers, and integration partners for their continued trust in Clareity,” Larson said in a statement. “We’re confident that CoreLogic’s dedication to customer centered innovation will help fuel the growth and enhancement of the Clareity line of solutions.”

Chris Bennett, executive leader of real estate solutions for CoreLogic, said that adding Clareity into the fold will allow CoreLogic to better serve its customers.

“The real estate industry is full of visionary tech companies driving all of us forward. Every day, a cutting-edge app or web service is introduced to agents and brokers to help them find and serve customers,” Bennett said.

“The addition of Clareity solutions to the CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions suite helps tech companies deliver those innovative tools to users more transparently,” Bennett continued. “We think our mutual cultures of commitment to moving our industry forward through innovation is a terrific catalyst for the benefit of our customers.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.