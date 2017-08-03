Lending Real Estate The Ticker

CoreLogic acquires real estate tech and consulting firm Clareity Security Solutions

Clareity currently serves 850,000 real estate professionals

August 3, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Clareity Security Clareity Security Solutions CoreLogic real estate technology Real estate technology solutions
house technology

CoreLogic announced this week that it is expanding its real estate technology offerings by acquiring Clareity Security Solutions, a real estate tech and consulting firm.

Through the acquisition, Clareity’s security software solutions will be added to CoreLogic’s suite of real estate solutions products.

Clareity currently serves 850,000 real estate professionals with more than 250 application and service integrations. Most notably, Clareity’s flagship product, SAFEMLS, has been used by multiple listing organizations for more than 10 years, with its custom-branded dashboard platforms serving hundreds of multiple listing organizations, associations, and brokerages across North America.

Going forward, all Clareity products and services will be part of CoreLogic, including Clareity’s software solutions for secure authentication; single-sign-on; integration and workflow automations; secure messaging and communication; content management and business intelligence.

As part of the deal, Gregg Larson, the founder and CEO of Clareity, will be joining the CoreLogic executive team.

“We’re thankful for our employees, customers, and integration partners for their continued trust in Clareity,” Larson said in a statement. “We’re confident that CoreLogic’s dedication to customer centered innovation will help fuel the growth and enhancement of the Clareity line of solutions.”

Chris Bennett, executive leader of real estate solutions for CoreLogic, said that adding Clareity into the fold will allow CoreLogic to better serve its customers.

“The real estate industry is full of visionary tech companies driving all of us forward. Every day, a cutting-edge app or web service is introduced to agents and brokers to help them find and serve customers,” Bennett said.

“The addition of Clareity solutions to the CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions suite helps tech companies deliver those innovative tools to users more transparently,” Bennett continued. “We think our mutual cultures of commitment to moving our industry forward through innovation is a terrific catalyst for the benefit of our customers.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Elm Street Technology acquires real estate tech platform Consolidated Knowledge

Utah real estate tech startup Homie expands into mortgage lending

Boston Logic acquires real estate CRM provider Propertybase

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Former Fannie Mae exec Kristy Fercho joins Flagstar as president of mortgage

DOJ will be allowed to join Ocwen’s challenge to constitutionality of CFPB

Nationstar posts net loss of $20 million, but the news is better than it seems

RealPage continues expanding, agrees to buy On-Site for $250 million

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?