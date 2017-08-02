Breaking News

  • Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners acquires majority interest in Ten-X

    Ten-X, the company formerly known as Auction.com, has experienced significant growth ever since the company received a $50 million investment from Google Capital back in March 2014. Now, the company is setting the stage for its next phase. Ten-X announced Wednesday that Thomas H. Lee Partners, a private equity firm, is acquiring a majority stake in the company. Click the headline to read more.

Lending

FHFA Director: Changing credit score models before 2019 would be serious mistake

More information needed on alternative models

August 2, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Alternate Credit Scoring credit scoring Federal Housing Finance Agency FHFA Director FICO Mel Watt
mortgage application

In a speech Tuesday night at the National Association of Real Estate Brokers’ 70th annual convention in new Orleans, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt explained a change in the credit scoring system before mid-2019 would be a serious mistake.

Watt explained the FHFA continues to research options for an alternative credit scoring model, however several new factors came up about competition in the credit score market.

“For example, how would we ensure that competing credit scores lead to improvements in accuracy and not to a race to the bottom with competitors competing for more and more customers?” Watt said. “Also, could the organizational and ownership structure of companies in the credit score market impact competition?”

Watt said more work also needs to be done on the operational impacts of the industry, and stressed that this task has been one of the most difficult evaluations undertaken during his tenure as director of the FHFA.

Now, Watt laid out two factors that are preventing the FHFA to move forward more quickly.

“First, based on the overwhelming feedback we have received from the industry, it is clear that it would be a serious mistake to change credit scoring models before mid-2019 when the Common Securitization Platform is fully operational and the Enterprises implement the Single Security,” Watt said. “For this reason, any credit score model change would not go into effect before 2019 even if I announced a decision today.”

“Second, we believe that, regardless of the decision we make on credit score models, the short term impact on access to credit will not be nearly as significant as was first imagined or as the public discourse on this issue has suggested,” he said. “Credit scores are only one factor the Enterprises use to evaluate loan applications and the Enterprises currently use the same or even greater levels of credit data in their underwriting systems as the credit scoring companies use.”

He said the FHFA will issue a request for industry input this Fall in order to get more information about the impact of alternative credit scoring models.

“We have an obligation to get this right and we need more information to be able to do so,” Watt said.

So far this year, Watt explained Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have put forth several changes which help ease access to credit such as the changes to student loan debt in April. The GSEs will continue to bring forth further change throughout this year to continue easing access to credit.

Currently, the Senate is considering a bill that would direct the FHFA to create a process that would allow alternative credit scoring models to be validated and approved by the GSEs when they purchase mortgage.

In his speech, Watt also talked about the importance of fair housing, read more about that here.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

GSEs still looking into 'feasibility' of alternate credit score models

Housing rights protestors shut down FHFA Director Watt's lecture at Harvard

FHFA Director Watt goes before House committee Tuesday

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

HUD dedicates $38 million to fight housing discrimination

ADP predicts solid jobs increase in July

Ten-X predicts minor decrease in July existing home sales

HUD to provide $179 million to help states recover from recent disasters

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?