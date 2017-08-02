Lending People Movers The Ticker

Greg Tallmadge promoted to president of Mortgage Broker Services

Tallmadge joined the company as EVP of capital markets and risk management

August 2, 2017
Caroline Basile
Mortgage Broker Services has promoted Greg Tallmadge to company president.

Tallmadge joined Mortgage Broker Services as executive vice president of capital markets and risk management in May. He has more than 25 years of industry experience, including roles in originations, secondary marketing, capital markets and risk management.

Prior to joining Mortgage Broker Services, Tallmadge worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers as a consumer finance group manager, and TD Bank in product management.  

