2017 Women of Influence: Kelli Yarbrough

Vice President of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp.

August 1, 2017
Kelli Yarbrough is responsible for the organic development of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation’s originations department, creating more than 100 roles in the process. Building this team from scratch required Yarbrough to design and implement all the policies, procedures, systems, and training programs that were needed to successfully establish this new department. Yarbrough started this endeavor in March 2016, and the originations department took its first lock on August 12, 2016 – an accomplishment in and of itself. 

Understanding the need for a team to be both high tech and high touch, she is focused on continuous learning and development. To support her originations team, she instituted weekly 15-minute training sessions for her sales staff called “Personal Development Moments” designed to improve sales and personal skills.

Additionally, Yarbrough has developed a Personal Accountability Workshop for women within the RoundPoint organization that helps them discover their own “Why” relative to their professional responsibilities and future goals. The workshop inspires women in the workplace to embrace accountability and take control of their own success. 

“Kelli has demonstrated her tremendous influence by spearheading the organic creation of a loan origination department and shepherding its evolution through its rapid and successful implementation,” her nominator wrote.

“Her leadership style is grounded in empathy, building on individuals’ strengths and weaknesses, learning from mistakes, and cultivating confidence to inspire her peers and team members to be the very best they can be.”

