2017 Women of Influence: Caroline Watteeuw

EVP and Chief Information Officer at Caliber Home Loans

August 1, 2017
Whether it's flying to California to facilitate key aspects of acquisition or leading the migration of Caliber’s back up data center to a new facility, Caroline Watteeuw’s passion for excellence in technology is evident. 

During the last year, Watteeuw joined Caliber Home Loans as its executive vice president and chief information officer and has made her mark on the continued transformation of technology to support Caliber’s aggressive growth plans. As CIO, she has directed her enthusiasm for technological excellence in each new endeavor for the national lender, including the successful launch of Caliber’s Ultimate Home Buying Experience, which features various key components, including eClosing. 

Watteeuw’s leadership influence is clear in Caliber’s ability to deliver across a broad spectrum of initiatives. Her successes also include the Servicing Portfolio with enhancements to its Servicing Borrower Portal and Attorney Portal, as well as a number of corporate-wide initiatives such as upgrading to Office 365, network and telecom enhancements and improved reporting.

Watteeuw is a financial services industry veteran, previously serving as IT director at Warburg Pincus and CTO of TradingEdge, where she implemented the first online trading systems for emerging market bond trading and municipal bond trading. 

Watteeuw is passionate about supporting the Boy Scouts of America and in 2016, she joined the organization as its Chief Technology Advisor. Watteeuw is volunteering her time and extensive expertise, supporting the BSA in capitalizing on the use of technology. 

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

