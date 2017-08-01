Lending
From HW Magazine

2017 Women of Influence: Doris Raimundi

SVP Business Line Control at U.S. Bank

August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS 2017 Women of Influence Doris Raimundi U.S. Bank
WOI Hero1

Raimundi name

As senior vice president business line control at U.S. Bank, Doris Raimundi has spent the past year building a strong firstline-of-defense team that was instrumental in strengthening borrower protections and bank practices. 

Her leadership in the company’s complaint area led to a 22% year-over-year reduction in mortgage servicing complaints, as well as one of the lowest large mortgage company complaint volumes with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The bank’s improvement in quality has led to dramatic improvement in servicing scorecard performance with all investors.

Since joining the bank in October 2014, Raimundi has filled a number of executive roles, including her most recent position in managing the overall quality control department for U.S. Bank’s home mortgage servicing business. The improvement in the bank’s quality has led to satisfying regulatory requirements to be exited from consent order and obtain satisfactory audit results from regulators, investors and internal departments. 

This improvement in quality has been instrumental in achieving investor scorecard performance that as of this date is at or near the top of rankings for all major investors.

Her passion for serving customers is also demonstrated through her partnership and engagement with the HOPE Now organization as an early partner for their “plain language” initiative.

Raimundi has 20 years of experience in banking, working for JPMorgan Chase, EMC, HSBC, Saxon and Nationstar. Recently, she was appointed to the American Diversity Council as an executive member where she works to champion and foster solutions to promote diversity and inclusion in our industry. 

Raimundi quote

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Women of Influence 2017

2017 Women of Influence: Nida Haji

2017 Women of Influence: Patty Arvielo

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?