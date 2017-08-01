2017 Women of Influence: Doris Raimundi

As senior vice president business line control at U.S. Bank, Doris Raimundi has spent the past year building a strong firstline-of-defense team that was instrumental in strengthening borrower protections and bank practices.

Her leadership in the company’s complaint area led to a 22% year-over-year reduction in mortgage servicing complaints, as well as one of the lowest large mortgage company complaint volumes with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The bank’s improvement in quality has led to dramatic improvement in servicing scorecard performance with all investors.

Since joining the bank in October 2014, Raimundi has filled a number of executive roles, including her most recent position in managing the overall quality control department for U.S. Bank’s home mortgage servicing business. The improvement in the bank’s quality has led to satisfying regulatory requirements to be exited from consent order and obtain satisfactory audit results from regulators, investors and internal departments.

This improvement in quality has been instrumental in achieving investor scorecard performance that as of this date is at or near the top of rankings for all major investors.

Her passion for serving customers is also demonstrated through her partnership and engagement with the HOPE Now organization as an early partner for their “plain language” initiative.

Raimundi has 20 years of experience in banking, working for JPMorgan Chase, EMC, HSBC, Saxon and Nationstar. Recently, she was appointed to the American Diversity Council as an executive member where she works to champion and foster solutions to promote diversity and inclusion in our industry.