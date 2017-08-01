2017 Women of Influence: Neenu Sohi Kainth

Neenu sohi Kainth has led the development and deployment of several game-changing innovations at Nationstar as the company continues its journey to become Mr. Cooper. She is dedicated to improving the customer experience at Nationstar through all facets of the business and has individually transformed the way the company thinks about technology and using digital tools to help its customers better understand and manage their home loan.

Most notably, Kainth launched Nationstar’s new website and mobile application as well as implemented a much-improved onboarding experience for transferred customers.

This new digital platform includes unique upgrades such as educational content, interactive data tools and informative mortgage payment modules. The new mobile-responsive website also ensures customers have the option to access accounts on the go.

Kainth also proactively sought to improve the onboarding experience for new customers. She and her team have completely redesigned everything from billing statements to welcome letters to help new customers avoid the confusion so often attached with a mortgage transfer.

Everything from the way she leads daily team meetings, to the work space she employed to facilitate collaboration, to her ability to eliminate silos across the organization has become a blueprint for how other teams at Nationstar now operate.

“Neenu’s accomplishments are remarkable in their own right, but equally important is how she’s influenced Nationstar’s culture by creating a work environment that is open, innovative, collaborative across business functions and fun,” her nominator wrote.