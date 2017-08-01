Servicing
From HW Magazine

2017 Women of Influence: Neenu Sohi Kainth

SVP of product at Nationstar

August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS 2017 Women of Influence Nationstar Neenu Sohi Kainth
WOI Hero1

Kainth name

Neenu sohi Kainth has led the development and deployment of several game-changing innovations at Nationstar as the company continues its journey to become Mr. Cooper. She is dedicated to improving the customer experience at Nationstar through all facets of the business and has individually transformed the way the company thinks about technology and using digital tools to help its customers better understand and manage their home loan. 

Most notably, Kainth launched Nationstar’s new website and mobile application as well as implemented a much-improved onboarding experience for transferred customers. 

This new digital platform includes unique upgrades such as educational content, interactive data tools and informative mortgage payment modules. The new mobile-responsive website also ensures customers have the option to access accounts on the go. 

Kainth also proactively sought to improve the onboarding experience for new customers. She and her team have completely redesigned everything from billing statements to welcome letters to help new customers avoid the confusion so often attached with a mortgage transfer.

Everything from the way she leads daily team meetings, to the work space she employed to facilitate collaboration, to her ability to eliminate silos across the organization has become a blueprint for how other teams at Nationstar now operate. 

“Neenu’s accomplishments are remarkable in their own right, but equally important is how she’s influenced Nationstar’s culture by creating a work environment that is open, innovative, collaborative across business functions and fun,” her nominator wrote.

Kainth quote

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Women of Influence 2017

2017 Women of Influence: Sherri Goodman

2017 Women of Influence: Michelle Steinmetzer

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?