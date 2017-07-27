Breaking News

  • Freddie Mac kills 1% down payment mortgages

    Freddie Mac announced it is changing the requirements to its low down payment mortgage program and will no longer allow lenders to contribute gifts or grants to reach the 3% down requirement. Borrowers must now front the entire 3% down payment from their personal funds, meaning the industry can say goodbye to the 1% down mortgage, at least from Freddie Mac.

Lending

OCC nominee will fight against affordable housing budget cuts

Otting wants to keep around Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation

July 27, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Joseph Otting Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation NeighborWorks NeighborWorks America NRC OCC Senate Banking Committee
Rope money

Affordable housing groups were dealt a terrible hand in President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, with one of the biggest groups, the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation, getting cut completely.

But after listening to the Senate Banking Committee’s hearing on Thursday on the nomination of Joseph Otting to serve as the next Comptroller of the Currency, all hope is not lost for the affordable housing group.

Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., also known as NeighborWorks America, is a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization that supports community development in the United States and Puerto Rico and provides access to homeownership and to safe and affordable rental housing.

However, now NeighborWorks America is one of 19 independent agencies that are slated to be fully defunded under Trump’s budget proposal.

The budget proposes to end Federal support of NRC and only requests $27.4 million for 2018 solely to prepare for the discontinuation of Federal funding.

And it’s not only affordable housing program funding that will dry up. Under Trump’s proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year, the Department of Housing and Urban Development as a whole would face a $6.2 billion cut. The cut represents an annual decrease of 13.2% and would allot $40.7 billion in gross discretionary funding for the agency. It’s important to note that that this budget is not final.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., used a portion of his time during the hearing to question Otting on his thoughts about affordable housing and the looming cuts.

In prepping for the hearing, Otting narrated how he went out and spoke with people in his home state of Nevada on the issue to learn about the organizations and gain a better understanding on how the groups give back to communities across the U.S.

His takeaway: these are important programs.

“Affordable housing is a critical element of our economy,” said Otting. “I also think we have to find a way for an organization like NeighborWorks to be able to maintain their place in America.”

And taking it a step beyond that, Otting added that he would be honored to represent the OCC on the NeighborWorks board. The NeighborWorks’ board includes representatives from the Federal Reserve, OCC, Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Credit Union National Association.

While Thomas Curry, the former Comptroller of the Currency, and the current Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika, don’t sit in that representative position, Otting said, “It’s a role that I’ve historically played in the communities that I live, so I would be honored to be considered for that.”   

NeighborWorks’ could definitely benefit from someone pro affordable housing on its board since its future remains questionable.

Tester highlighted how the president slashed the budget of NeighborWorks to $27 million, adding that he also cut a lot of other affordable housing programs.

“If these are programs you believe in, are you willing to push back and talk about the positive impacts of these programs and potentially help us get to the point where the funding is at a reasonable level?”

Otting promptly replied, “I would be happy to.”

For a broad overview of the impact NeighborWorks has on the nation, check out the chart below. For a more in-depth explanation of the program, feel free to look at the program’s impact section on its website.

Click to enlarge

chart

(Source: NeighborWorks)

Reprints

Related Articles

Trump chooses former OneWest CEO Joseph Otting to lead OCC

New York unveils $20 billion plan to fight homelessness, boost affordable housing

Affordable housing groups say Trump budget would be catastrophic

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Freddie Mac kills 1% down payment mortgages

Old Republic mortgage insurance business continues to unwind as title insurance grows

[Video] Where are older Millennials going when they leave downtown?

The highly contested state of the appraisal market and where it’s headed

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.