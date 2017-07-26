Investments Lending

Midwest community bank merger: First Financial buying MainSource for $1 billion

Combined bank will be sixth largest in Indiana

July 26, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Community bank community banking First Financial Bancorp First Financial Bank MainSource Bank MainSource Financial Group Merger Mergers and acquisitions
Bank

In a deal that will create one of largest community banks in the Midwest, First Financial Bancorp, the parent company of First Financial Bank, and MainSource Financial Group, the parent company of MainSource Bank, announced that they plan to merge.

According to the banks, the deal will be a stock-for-stock transaction with MainSource Bank merging into First Financial Bank.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, MainSource’s shareholders will receive 1.3875 common shares of First Financial common stock for each share of MainSource common stock they own.

Based on First Financial’s closing price of $28.10 on July 25, 2017, the transaction is valued at approximately $1 billion.

In a release, the banks said that the merger is an “ideal strategic, financial and operational fit, particularly given their respective strong and consistent performance over time.”

The merged bank will create a “pre-eminent community bank in the region,” serving Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

Once the merger is complete, the combined bank is expected to become the sixth largest bank in the state of Indiana and the fourth largest in the Cincinnati area.

The merger will result in a combined company with approximately $13.3 billion in assets, $8.9 billion in loans, $10 billion in deposits and $4 billion in assets.

As part of the deal, each of the banks’ CEOs will play “critical” roles in leading the transition, the banks said.

Claude Davis, the current CEO of First Financial, will transition into the role of executive chairman for a three-year term, while Archie Brown, MainSource’s chairman, president and CEO will assume the role of president and chief executive officer of the combined bank.

Then, Davis will transition to non-executive chairman in 2021. In the interim, Davis and Brown will lead the company and partner on overall strategy, management and performance of the company.

“By taking the best of both banks, we believe that the combined company will be even more effective in meeting the lending, economic development and financial education needs of the communities we serve,” Davis said.

“With both companies having proven records of success in organic performance as well as through acquisitions, we see this as a tremendous opportunity to partner with MainSource to create a new company that is even better positioned for growth and continued success,” Davis added. “By strengthening our position as the pre-eminent community bank in our region, we recognize the chance to make a larger impact to the communities and individuals who rely on us.”

Brown echoed Davis’ sentiments.

“We are pleased to partner with a company that has a shared vision, culture and focus on performance,” Brown said. “Our client-focused approaches and similar business models delivered across corresponding footprints position us to perform well and produce top-quartile results.”

The banks said the deal is expected to close in early 2018.

Reprints

Related Articles

Huntington Bank pledges $16.1 billion for community development in Midwest

New York Community Bank selling mortgage business to Freedom Mortgage, Cerberus

Financial publishing giant Bankrate selling to Red Ventures for $1.24 billion

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Here's how much CoreLogic is paying to acquire Mercury Network

Who's the next Fed chair? Trump lists Cohn as possibility, but says Yellen could stay

Realtor.com adds Danielle Hale as new chief economist

FTC forcefully rejects Louisiana’s request to pause regulatory action over appraisals

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.