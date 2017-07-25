Fidelity National Financial acquires Real Geeks

It seems that late July is a time to deal making, at least when it comes to Fidelity National Financial.

Nearly one year ago to the day, Fidelity, the nation’s largest title insurance company, announced that it acquired Commissions, Inc., a provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for residential real estate agents and agent teams.

And Tuesday, just one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the Commissions, Inc. acquisition, Fidelity announced that it acquired another real estate marketing and CRM provider, Real Geeks.

Specifically, Real Geeks provides “a customer relationship management platform and other SaaS-based internet marketing solutions to real estate professionals in the United States and Canada.”

Among those marketing solutions are lead management, a property search website, a property valuation tool, and a SMS auto-responder.

According to a release from Fidelity, Real Geeks currently boasts approximately 3,100 customers and has more than 11,000 agents using the platform.

Fidelity Chairman William Foley said that the company views Real Geeks as complementary offering to Commissions, Inc. because the two systems have different customer bases.

“Real Geeks is a great complement for our existing Commissions, Inc.,” Foley said.

“While CINC focuses on elite real estate teams, Real Geeks focuses on elite single agents at a lower price point,” Foley continued. “We believe the combined capabilities of Real Geeks and CINC will allow us to provide valuable technology solutions to a much larger universe of our real estate customers.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.