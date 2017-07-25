Investments Real Estate The Ticker

Fidelity National Financial acquires Real Geeks

Adds CRM provider for “elite” real estate agents

July 25, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Commissions, Inc. CRM CRM technology Fidelity National Fidelity National Financial Fidelity National Financial Inc. Real estate Real estate agents real estate technology Real estate technology solutions Real Geeks
Digital house

It seems that late July is a time to deal making, at least when it comes to Fidelity National Financial.

Nearly one year ago to the day, Fidelity, the nation’s largest title insurance company, announced that it acquired Commissions, Inc., a provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for residential real estate agents and agent teams.

And Tuesday, just one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the Commissions, Inc. acquisition, Fidelity announced that it acquired another real estate marketing and CRM provider, Real Geeks.

Specifically, Real Geeks provides “a customer relationship management platform and other SaaS-based internet marketing solutions to real estate professionals in the United States and Canada.”

Among those marketing solutions are lead management, a property search website, a property valuation tool, and a SMS auto-responder.

According to a release from Fidelity, Real Geeks currently boasts approximately 3,100 customers and has more than 11,000 agents using the platform.

Fidelity Chairman William Foley said that the company views Real Geeks as complementary offering to Commissions, Inc. because the two systems have different customer bases.

“Real Geeks is a great complement for our existing Commissions, Inc.,” Foley said. 

“While CINC focuses on elite real estate teams, Real Geeks focuses on elite single agents at a lower price point,” Foley continued. “We believe the combined capabilities of Real Geeks and CINC will allow us to provide valuable technology solutions to a much larger universe of our real estate customers.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reprints

Related Articles

Fidelity National Financial acquires Commissions, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial buys majority stake in Title Guaranty of Hawaii

Fidelity National Financial acquires Hudson & Marshall

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

FTC forcefully rejects Louisiana’s request to pause regulatory action over appraisals

Wells Fargo accidentally leaks personal information of 50,000 customers

South State Bank commits $100 million to low-income, minority borrowers

Ocwen, New Residential agree to $400 million mortgage servicing deal

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.