Investments Lending Valuations

SFR investors move into suburbia and not everyone is pleased

Wall Street backing means buyers with bigger pockets

July 21, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
KEYWORDS American Home Blackstone Rent SFR Wall Street Wall Street Journal
Aerial view of houses

Ryan Dezember and Laura Kusisto wrote this article in the Wall Street Journal tracking the strategy of single-family rental firms setting sights on the suburbs.

The article is titled, Meet your new landlord: Wall Street, and follows the trouble several potential homeowners face when trying to get onto the property ladder.

Dezember and Kusisto write:

A new breed of homeowners has arrived in this middle-class suburb of Nashville and in many other communities around the country: big investment firms in the business of offering single-family homes for rent. Their appearance has shaken up sales and rental markets and, in some neighborhoods, sparked rent increases.

In short, Wall Street backing means buyers with bigger pockets. And while homeowners are happy to sell at higher prices, the problem is the marginalization of a certain segment of homebuyers. 

In the past, people moved to the suburbs for more space and cheaper homes.

That all began to change during the financial crisis a decade ago. Swaths of suburbia were sold on courthouse steps after millions of Americans defaulted on mortgages. Veteran real-estate investors raced to buy tens of thousands of deeply discounted houses, often sight unseen. The big buyers included investors Thomas Barrack Jr. and Barry Sternlicht — who later merged their rental-home holdings to create Colony Starwood — Blackstone Group LP, the world’s largest private-equity firm, and self-storage magnate B. Wayne Hughes, who is behind American Homes.

Source: The Wall Street Journal
Reprints

Related Articles

Urban Institute: Demand for institutional SFR financing will grow

The next big thing in SFR: Lending to landlords

The 25 best housing markets for SFR investors right now

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.

Recent Articles by Jacob Gaffney

Happy Birthday Dodd-Frank: The Big Banks learned nothing

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: Is the housing economy about to take a big turn for the worse?

Will robots eventually replace most of your mortgage and real estate jobs?

Treasury: Mnuchin never claimed Fannie, Freddie profits specifically funded Obamacare

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.