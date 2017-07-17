Real Estate

New study reveals top 10 best cities for first-time homebuyers

Millennials, meet Dallas

July 17, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Dallas area First-time home buyers Millenials WalletHub
Dallas skyline

July is one of the top months for home sales, according to WalletHub, and more than one third of homebuyers were first-time buyers.

WalletHub’s study looked at 300 cities of varying sizes and rated them according to 23 key metrics. The metrics fell under three main categories: Affordability, real-estate market and quality of life.

Each metric was weighted evenly across all metrics to calculate the total score on a scale of one to 100.

The map below shows all 300 cities and where they ranked on the scale. As seen in the interactive map, California is home to many of the nation’s worst markets for first-time homebuyers.

Source: WalletHub

And some of the best cities for homebuyers are in the south, or more specifically, Dallas. Four of the top 10 best cities for Millennials are located in the Dallas area. Over the past few months, Dallas continues to appear in many lists of top housing markets. In fact, the city is growing so hot, it is now facing a new danger as affordability sinks. 

Here are the top 10 best cities for first-time homebuyers:

10. Murfreesboro, Tennessee – 65.97

Affordability rank: 60

Real-estate market rank: 10

Quality of life rank: 121

9. Thornton, Colorado – 66.04

Affordability rank: 122

Real-estate market rank: 21

Quality of life rank: 10

8. Boise, Idaho – 66.26

Affordability rank: 2

Real-estate market rank: 139

Quality of life rank: 37

7. Richardson, Texas – 66.32

Affordability rank: 179

Real-estate market rank: 5

Quality of life rank: 12

6. Lincoln, Nebraska – 66.61

Affordability rank: 88

Real-estate market rank: 44

Quality of life rank: 19

5. Norman, Oklahoma – 67.64

Affordability rank: 83

Real-estate market rank: 14

Quality of life rank: 34

4. Cary, North Carolina – 67.98

Affordability rank: 29

Real-estate market rank: 19

Quality of life rank: 46

3. Allen, Texas – 68.15

Affordability rank: 151

Real-estate market rank: 6

Quality of life rank: 3

2. Frisco, Texas – 68.2

Affordability rank: 175

Real-estate market rank: 2

Quality of life rank: 5

1. McKinney, Texas – 68.32

Affordability rank: 191

Real-estate market rank: 1

Quality of life rank: 7

Reprints

Related Articles

10 best and worst cities for first-time homebuyers

Bad credit holding back first-time homebuyers?

10 best and worst markets for first-time homebuyers right now

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Bank of America reports drop in mortgage banking income

Orlando sees smallest inventory decline for 2017: Drops 14%

Fannie Mae: Economic expansion to slow in second half of 2017

What to expect from Bank of America Q2 earnings report

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.