Bank of America net income increases 40% in Q1

Bank of America reported an increase in its net income during the first quarter, but the low mortgage banking income created a drag on earnings.

The bank’s net income increased 40% to $4.9 billion in the first quarter, up from $3.5 billion last year. It is also up from $4.7 billion in the fourth quarter.

Earnings per share increased 46% to $0.41, up from $0.28 per share in the first quarter 2016.

Revenue also increased, rising 7% from last year’s $20.8 billion to $22.2 billion in the first quarter. Net interest income increased 5% from last year to $11.1 billion reflecting the higher interest rates and growth in loans and deposits, according to the bank.

“Our approach to responsible growth delivered strong results again this quarter,” CEO Brian Moynihan said. “Revenue was up 7% and EPS grew 46%.”

“We saw good client activity in our balanced portfolio of businesses: consumer spending was up, our wealth management business had strong asset management flows, investment banking fees rebounded nicely, and we continued to provide credit and capital to our corporate and institutional clients to help them drive the economy forward,” Moynihan said. “The U.S. economy continues to show consumer and business optimism, and our results reflect that.”

However, despite these positive results, mortgage banking created a drag on earnings in the first quarter. In the consumer banking sector, noninterest income decreased from $2.53 million last year to $2.5 in the first quarter, due in part to lower mortgage banking income.