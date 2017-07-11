Investments Lending

HUD bans Seckel Capital for falsifying FHA lending docs

Company owner John Seckel also suspended from doing business with government

July 11, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Department of Housing and Urban Development Federal Housing Administration FHA FHA lending FHA loan FHA mortgage HUD Seckel Capital
government

Pennsylvania-based mortgage lender Seckel Capital will no longer be allowed to originate or underwrite Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgages after an investigation from the Department of Housing and Urban Development found that the company repeatedly lied to the FHA about its financials.

HUD announced the findings of its investigation on Tuesday.

According to HUD, Seckel Capital and the company’s owner, John Seckel, “knowingly and fraudulently submitted false financial statements to the government certifying there were audited by an independent accounting firm when, in fact, they were not.”

HUD’s investigation found that Seckel’s fraudulent misrepresentations were not an isolated incident.

“HUD found that Seckel Capital and John Seckel engaged in a years-long pattern of submitting false financial statement to FHA, representing them as properly audited by independent certified public accountants,” HUD said in a statement.

As a result of the investigation, HUD’s Mortgagee Review Board is “immediately suspending” Seckel Capital from originating and underwriting new mortgages insured by the FHA.

Additionally, HUD's Departmental Enforcement Center suspended John Seckel from doing business with the federal government.

HUD said that its actions were based on the lender’s “egregious false certifications” to the FHA about its financial statements.

Seckel Capital’s website states the company currently operates in 13 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, along with Washington, D.C.

The company’s website states that the company offers conventional, fixed-rate mortgages, adjustable rate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, jumbo loans, Department of Veterans Affairs mortgages, Home Affordable Refinance Program mortgages, Department of Agriculture mortgages, reverse mortgages, stated-income loans, commercial loans, as well as FHA and FHA 203(k) rehab/construction loans.

But HUD said Tuesday that the company may no longer participate as an FHA lender.

HousingWire attempted to contact Seckel Capital and John Seckel for comment on the HUD investigation and the company’s suspension from FHA lending, but as of publication, neither has responded. 

Reprints

Related Articles

WATCH: HUD Secretary Castro tells Daily Show FHA’s “trajectory” is strong

HUD proposes new rules for FHA loans

Prospect Mortgage fined $4.16 million for crisis-era FHA lending violations

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

JPMorgan Chase and Finicity reach data-sharing agreement

Bayview Asset Management acquiring Pingora Holdings from Annaly Capital Management

Sindeo's savior revealed: Renren revives mortgage startup

California man charged with running $20 million real estate Ponzi scheme

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.