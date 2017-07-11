Lending The Ticker

AMC joins forces with lender member network

Pendo to offer services to 112-member network

July 11, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS AMC appraisal management company Pendo The Mortgage Collaborative
Pendo, a national appraisal management company, announced its new partnership with The Mortgage Collaborative, a partner network which provides appraisal management services to the organization’s 112 lender members.

Pendo explained the partnership will allow members to take advantage of the company’s AMC services.

“We are thrilled to be aligned with such a great network,” Pendo co-founder Jeff Sandman said. “Our partnership with The Mortgage Collaborative allows us to make it easier for their members to experience the financial benefits that come from Pendo’s unprecedented service levels.”

“We realize that appraisal turn times are a top concern for lenders because of the direct impact on their bottom lines,” Sandman said. He explained the company works to turn appraisals quickly.

The Mortgage Collaborative is an independent mortgage cooperative of small, mid-sized and community-based lenders that provides its members with access to products and services. The network helps its members reduce costs, improve compliance and better manage their business.

“Pendo is a great addition to our network,” said Rich Swerbinsky, The Mortgage Collaborative executive vice president of national sales and strategic alliances. “Their industry reputation and core values align with our guiding principles of offering best-in-class products and services to our members.”

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

