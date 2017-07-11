AMC joins forces with lender member network

Pendo, a national appraisal management company, announced its new partnership with The Mortgage Collaborative, a partner network which provides appraisal management services to the organization’s 112 lender members.

Pendo explained the partnership will allow members to take advantage of the company’s AMC services.

“We are thrilled to be aligned with such a great network,” Pendo co-founder Jeff Sandman said. “Our partnership with The Mortgage Collaborative allows us to make it easier for their members to experience the financial benefits that come from Pendo’s unprecedented service levels.”

“We realize that appraisal turn times are a top concern for lenders because of the direct impact on their bottom lines,” Sandman said. He explained the company works to turn appraisals quickly.

The Mortgage Collaborative is an independent mortgage cooperative of small, mid-sized and community-based lenders that provides its members with access to products and services. The network helps its members reduce costs, improve compliance and better manage their business.

“Pendo is a great addition to our network,” said Rich Swerbinsky, The Mortgage Collaborative executive vice president of national sales and strategic alliances. “Their industry reputation and core values align with our guiding principles of offering best-in-class products and services to our members.”