Real estate marketing merger: HomeActions buys the Gooder Group

HomeActions, a lead-generation and client relationship platform for real estate professionals, announced this week that it acquired the Gooder Group, a publisher of digital and print lead-generating marketing tools for real estate and mortgage professionals.

Specifically, HomeActions said that it acquired “all of the assets” of the Gooder Group.

According to HomeActions, the deal will “significantly” expand its offerings to include e-marketing services and print services.

In a release, the company said that one of the key features of the deal is that HomeActions will now be able to offer its base of 5,000 clients a “complete program of digital and print products from one source that will enhance lead-generation and ‘stay in touch’ efforts.”

According to the companies, current Gooder Group clients that use the company’s e-newsletter service will soon be able to use the “advanced” HomeActions e-newsletter platform.

The companies said that all Gooder Group employees are expected to transition over to the HomeActions team immediately.

“We see this as an online and offline strategic move," said Barry Friedman, the co-founder and CEO of HomeActions. “Our ability to offer a quality print platform for newsletters, brochures and more demonstrates our commitment to becoming a one-stop shop for all our clients’ needs.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.