Lending
From HW Magazine

Convert leads like a top producer

Speedy first contact is critical to beating the competition

June 30, 2017
Casey Cunningham
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.
Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
