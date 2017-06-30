From HW Magazine
Convert leads like a top producer
Speedy first contact is critical to beating the competition
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads. Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.