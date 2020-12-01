Mortgage rates, loan limits and forbearance
Mortgage rates, loan limits and forbearance

We cover the increase in conforming loan limits for Fannie and Freddie and what forbearance numbers and record-low rates could mean for the housing market.

Untying business growth from the housing market cycle
Untying business growth from the housing market cycle

Lenders need business growth that is not linear and is not tied to the market cycles – leveraging automation technology can help.

The practical use of AI for LOs
The practical use of AI for LOs

The combination of tightly-packed schedules and intensive oversight means augmenting loan officer’s efforts with intelligent systems is more relevant than ever.

HousingWire's 2020 Tech Trendsetters
HousingWire's 2020 Tech Trendsetters

This year’s list of Tech Trendsetters certainly earned their status as the industry was met with incredible challenges and new opportunities.

Awards

2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Jeff Allen

Clear Capital, Executive Vice President, Innovation Labs

Jeff-Allen
Jeff Allen, Executive Vice President, Innovation Labs, Clear Capital

Jeff Allen brings more than 15 years of real estate valuation, data and analytics experience to the Clear Capital executive leadership team. Now leading Clear Capital’s mortgage collateral modernization programs, Allen is reimagining and re-engineering how home valuations are manufactured and partnering with major lenders and GSEs to bring greater efficiency and speed to the consumer. Most recently, Allen led the inception and introduction of an in-house innovation lab at Clear Capital to solve challenges presented to the real estate and mortgage industries, with the goal of leaning deeper into innovation in a more accelerated way through focused research, testing and development. Through his role as executive vice president of innovation labs, Allen has played an integral part of spearheading solutions such as OwnerInsight, a free, consumer-friendly mobile tool that the company launched this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. OwnerInsight enables safe social distancing in the appraisal process by empowering homeowners to securely provide high-quality information and images of their homes without having an appraiser on-site. As part of the Clear Capital leadership team, Allen envisions a future with same-day property approval on new loans and a seamless process from the initial real estate transaction all the way through to secondary market decisions.

Most Popular Articles

house-row-HW
The downside of the hot 2020 housing market: rapid home-price growth

The mismatch in the COVID deflationary impact toward the economy overall and the strength of the housing market due to demographics makes for a troubling formula for home-price growth, which we are seeing. The recent NAR existing home sales report showed 15.5% year-over-year growth in prices. HW+ Premium Content

Nov 30, 2020 By

Latest Articles

man using digital tablet computer, close up of the hand, business and technology background with copy space
Online notarizations usher in era of trusted transactions

Remote online notarization platforms were designed to prevent fraud and are much more secure than in-person notaries.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please