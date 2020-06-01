2020 HW Rising Star: Karen Abrams

Karen Abrams – dashCMA Founder – Age: 37

Karen Abram’s inspiration behind producing a simple, visual revamp of the traditional 60-page comparable market analysis is fueled by an Albert Einstein quote, “If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.” As an agent herself, Abrams wanted to create a tool that would empower agents to support and defend their pricing strategy in minutes, not hours. In 2019, dashCMA was named a “What’s Next” finalist in real estate innovation by the California Association of Realtors. Abrams is dedicated to bringing perspective to pricing in 2020, beginning the year by announcing dashCMA partnerships with MLSListings and deals with Keller Williams Forward Living, Seven Gables and Carolina One. Along with this, dashCMA was named the preferred vendor in Realty One’s Marketplace for CMA’s—all before hitting the company’s one-year mark.

What is one thing you would tell a younger version of yourself?

“My advice would be to stay curious. I had the privilege of working for Chiat Day and participating in ‘Disruption Days’ and at UM when they changed their brand identity to ‘Curiosity Works.’ Both experiences helped me re-learn how to learn. Intellectual growth comes from trying, exploring and being uncomfortable.”Whether as an individual or a company, focus on how you can understand and help and over time. You will find this behavior is appreciated and rewarded.”