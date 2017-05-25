REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header
Opinion, commentary, and analysis on everything that makes the U.S. housing economy tick -- not to mention the ghosts in the machine, too. Written by HW's team of editors and reporters each business day.
Investments Lending

Fannie Mae EXCLUSIVE: The crisis in affordable rental housing, Part 2

Working toward solutions

May 25, 2017
Jeffery Hayward
KEYWORDS Affordable housing Fannie Mae Jeff Hayward multifamily Section 8

Read Part 1 of this guest blog here.

While the need to build or rehabilitate more affordable units is urgent, we can’t simply build our way out of the rental housing crisis. Instead, we need to find a way to help lower-income households afford the housing that is available to them. Communities are doing this with a variety of tools.

Inclusionary Zoning

Many cities and some states now require that new apartment projects include units that are affordable to renters with low to moderate incomes, a practice called inclusionary zoning.

While popular, this has been controversial because it is expensive for the developers. The cost of construction and real estate taxes can be as high for the low-income units as for more expensive units, even though the affordable units generate less revenue. We need to find ways to make inclusionary zoning effective for low-income renters while not penalizing developers.Construction of subsidized housing

Housing Choice Vouchers

Another strong policy tool to help tenants pay for rental housing is the “Section 8” Housing Choice Voucher Program. Low-income renters in the program pay 30% of their incomes toward housing, with the federally funded program paying the balance to the landlord up to a set maximum. Housing vouchers are administered by local public housing agencies.

Demand is so great, however, that thousands of families can linger for years on waitlists in some cities with no assurance they will ever receive a voucher. Today, about 2.2 million low-income renter households receive vouchers, while millions of households are eligible but don’t receive them. By some estimates, only one in four eligible households receive any kind of rental assistance. Created in the 1970s, it may be time to take a fresh look at the voucher system to ensure we’re effectively serving today’s households.

HUD Rental Assistance

The housing community also can support efforts to modernize aging public housing stock by participating in the Department of Housing and Urban Development Rental Assistance Demonstration program. The program allows local housing authorities to leverage private sector financing to improve the physical condition and extend the useful life of public housing properties throughout the U.S., so we don’t lose these valuable affordable housing units.

Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Projects

Continuing to provide loans for federal low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) projects, which attract private capital to the low-income housing rental market, is another critical component of affordable housing. The LIHTC program has built nearly 3 million apartment units, housing about 6.7 million low-income families and currently finances the construction and rehabilitation of almost all subsidized housing in the U.S. Between 90,000 to 95,000 apartments units are built each year using LIHTC, helping thousands of Americans find affordable housing.

Moving forward together

There is no panacea for solving this crisis. Solving this puzzle will require multiple solutions and multiple partnerships. We’ll need the collective wisdom of lenders and renters, developers and housing experts, and advocates for health, education and the environment.

Fannie Mae wants to work with all those who have a stake in affordable housing to take a fresh look at the path forward. Specifically, we want to bring together affordable housing investors and state and local government representatives to identify the best ways to create more units that are affordable to low and moderate-income renters. More broadly, we want to expand our network of affordable housing partners to include more investors, lenders, and other organizations with a vested interest in addressing the affordable housing crisis.

We want above all else to help more people in America find safe, affordable options across the nation – new places they can call home.

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Jeff_hayward_5x7_300dpi-2
Jeff Hayward is Fannie Mae’s executive vice president and head of its multifamily business. For over 30 years, he has led various aspects of the business including credit, quality control, and risk management. Hayward is now responsible for the corporate affordable housing strategy. Fannie Mae is the largest provider of financing for multifamily apartments in the U.S. In 2016, Fannie Mae financed 351,000 low-income units, defined as those affordable to tenants earning up to 80% of the Area Median Income.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 