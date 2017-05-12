Who can attract the young workforce in mortgage finance?

How many of you knew you wanted to go into the housing industry?

After all, it doesn’t sound as cool as the doctors, teachers or fireman we dreamt of growing up.

I would venture to guess few people knew early on that this was the field for them.

“We've got to make mortgages cool again,” Anthony Hsieh, chairman and CEO of loanDepot, recently joked at the Goldman Sachs housing and consumer finance conference earlier this year.

And it's true. But just because people didn’t know they were going to end up in mortgage finance, doesn’t mean the field doesn’t come with a “cool factor.” We simply need to make sure we are sharing the right messages about the space.

For starters, look at these three HousingWire Rising Stars who are all Millennials and movers and shakers in the industry. And if you’re not fully familiar with them, you’ve probably heard of their respective companies, Sindeo, United Whole Mortgage and Ellie Mae.

Andrea Hall, senior vice president of operations with United Wholesale Mortgage, Parveshi Sahi, senior vice president of business development with Ellie Mae, and Ori Zohar, co-founder of Sindeo, join us for HousingWire webinar May 24 to discuss how to recruit top Millennials (register here).

HousingWire’s Rising Stars are the perfect example of young industry professionals who are moving the market forward. Who are, in fact, making mortgages “cool again.”

We so desperately need more entrants into the field. There’s a coming wave of Millennials seeking homeownership, but are there enough lenders and workers in the space to serve them?

As it stands, the industry needs to replace roughly 200,000 loan officers over the next decade as they head toward retirement, according to XINNIX, which helps train mortgage lending professionals.

And this will be tough since only 10% to 25% of new mortgage sales professionals who entered the industry over the last two decades successfully remained in origination longer than two years.

So who better to get advice on hiring a new young workforce and fixing this issue than from the Rising Stars themselves?

What are common misconceptions about the mortgage industry?

What tips/advice would you tell people who are debating at joining the industry?

Where do you think recruiting efforts fail when it comes to hiring Millennials? How do you fix that?

