REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header
Opinion, commentary, and analysis on everything that makes the U.S. housing economy tick -- not to mention the ghosts in the machine, too. Written by HW's team of editors and reporters each business day.
Lending Valuations Homeowners

Here's what will happen in housing and mortgages regardless of what Trump does next

This HousingWire webinar will give us a reality check

April 20, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
KEYWORDS Economic outlook Fannie Mae housing forecast MBA mortgage lending Trump Veros

Just this morning Goldman Sachs sent a note to clients discuss the financial markets view of the Trump presidency.

In it, they cite looming interest rate hikes expected from the Fed as the global economy adjusts to our new president. Why? Because, “not only the growth-positive aspects of the Trump agenda but also the growth-negative aspects—especially the specter of protectionism—have receded in recent months,” they write.

As a result, “We expect hikes at the June and September FOMC meetings, an announcement of balance sheet runoff in December, and a return to quarterly rate hikes in March 2018,” writes Jan Hatzius, Goldman’s chief economist.

Trump news is everywhere. Most of it is speculation as to what he will do next, and what it will mean for the mortgage and housing markets. 

So I have to ask, what will happen in the housing and mortgage markets regardless of what Trump does?

We’ve put together this FREE webinar for everyone who is sick of hearing about President Donald Trump every second of the day.

That’s right. For one hour next week, on Wednesday, April 26, we will engage in an open Q&A on the outlook of the mortgage and housing markets, without discussing potential political ramifications on the industry.

Welcome to the only official Trump-free zone; you’ve earned a break.

We WILL discuss rising interest rates, hot housing markets, how to close more mortgages in a dwindling supply market, and whatever else you’d like.

And be we, we mean, Darius Bozorgi, CEO of Veros, Mike Fratantoni, chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association and Douglas Duncan, chief economist of Fannie Mae.

Sign up here and email your advanced questions to me: jgaffney@housingwire.com. Or simply ask away during the webinar.

You’re welcome, America.

 

 

 

 

 

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 