HousingWire's 2017 Women of Influence nominations are now open!

HousingWire is proud to announce that we are now accepting nominations for the 2017 Women of Influence, our opportunity to honor the housing industry’s most influential women leaders.

The program was the first such national effort of its kind, and this year’s Women of Influence will mark the seventh time we’ve recognized the women leading our industry in mortgage lending, servicing, investing and real estate.

The honors are given to individuals who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the industry at large – with a specific focus on contributions made in the most recent 12 months.

Their energy, ideas, achievements, and commitment to excellence and progress give us a look at both the present and future of the housing industry.

In years past, some of our award winners worked their way up in traditional mortgage companies, while others started their own businesses.

Others made their mark in marketing, technology, economics, compliance, asset management, operations, business development and other areas.

And while their fields of accomplishments vary, their impact is indisputable, undeniable and truly noteworthy.

Want some evidence of that? Check out our 2016 winners, 2015 winners, 2014 winners, and 2013 winners to see for yourself.

As for this year’s awards, here are the particulars:

Eligibility and Criteria: First and foremost, we are looking for evidence of professional success over the last 12-months. This is not a lifetime achievement program, but we will consider lifetime accomplishments in assessing a nomination. Must work full time within the U.S. housing economy: meaning in the fields of residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, or real estate.

Honorees will be profiled in the August issue of HousingWire and will receive ongoing recognition on HousingWire.com. Honorees will also receive a one-year subscription to HousingWire Magazine.

Nominations close on April 28, 2017.

And good luck to all our nominees!