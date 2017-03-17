Is the CFPB in dire need of a new direction?

Readers don’t have to go any further than HousingWire’s search function to see the constant, and what seems to be never ending, dialogue around the uncertain future of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Below are only a handful of the headlines HousingWire has published in the last several months.

Regulation is king in mortgage finance, and right now the No. 1 industry watchdog is in limbo as the court and government try to overhaul its future.

This leaves everyone in the mortgage-finance world in a perplexing situation.

Here are only a few of the questions that come to mind. The list could go on for A LOT longer.

What are the likely outcomes for the PHH/CFPB case? And what does the case mean for the industry?

And what about RESPA? How do I make sure I am RESPA complaint?

What's the likely future of the CFPB? A five-member bipartisan committee? Abolishment? A Republican leader?

Or will Cordray even make it to the end of his term in July 2018?

There’s a lot going on with the CFPB. We get it.

The upcoming HousingWire webinar on March 29 at 1 CST will address all of these and more.

These panelists are not only experts on regulation and the CFPB, but they cover all angles of the mortgage industry.

So your questions on RESPA, answered.

Your questions on the CFPB/PHH cased, answered.

And your questions on if the CFPB is going to go an entire new direction, answered.

Here’s a quick break down of the panelists:

Ryan McKenna, General Counsel at radius financial , has closely followed the PHH/CFPB case and can give insight knowledge on how lenders feel about the future of the industry.

General Counsel at , has closely followed the PHH/CFPB case and can give insight knowledge on how lenders feel about the future of the industry. Laurence Platt is partner in Mayer Brown’s Washington D.C. office and a member of the Financial Services Regulatory & Enforcement practice. Be sure to check out Platt’s in-depth explanations on the CFPB and President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders here. They can help answer a lot of question even before the webinar.

is partner in Washington D.C. office and a member of the Financial Services Regulatory & Enforcement practice. Be sure to check out Platt’s in-depth explanations on the CFPB and President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders here. They can help answer a lot of question even before the webinar. Daniella Casseres , principal at Offit Kurman , focuses her legal practice on laws and regulations governing mortgage lenders. She regularly defends clients in investigations, enforcement and related litigation matters involving RESPA and can give unique insight on what’s she is currently witnessing.

, principal at , focuses her legal practice on laws and regulations governing mortgage lenders. She regularly defends clients in investigations, enforcement and related litigation matters involving RESPA and can give unique insight on what’s she is currently witnessing. Ron Rubin is a lawyer and writer. Readers might know him as the author behind “The Tragic Downfall of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.” Most notably, Rubin formerly worked at the CFPB as an enforcement attorney and was also a senior counsel and chief advisor of regulatory policy for the Committee on Financial Services.

Already have questions for the webinar? Email me at bswanson@housingwire.com with the subject line “CFPB webinar questions,” and I will go ahead and add them to the list.

Even if the date doesn’t work, you can sign up here and get a recording and copy of the presentation sent to you several business days after.