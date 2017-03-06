REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header
Opinion, commentary, and analysis on everything that makes the U.S. housing economy tick -- not to mention the ghosts in the machine, too. Written by HW's team of editors and reporters each business day.
Investments

LendIt keynote: Online lending is an industry built to last

Annual fintech conference now underway

March 6, 2017
Sruthi Lanka
KEYWORDS Fintech LendIt online lending

Thousands of men and women in dark suits swarmed the Javits Center early on a windy Monday morning for the largest-ever edition of LendIt, an annual Fintech conference focused on the players and ecosystem related to consumer and small business lending.

At first look, it seemed to be an unlikely crowd for a conference involving technology-focused disruptors, but perhaps the formality of the event was indicative of the startups in attendance – growing companies beginning to rub shoulders with the establishment.

To receive further confirmation of this hypothesis we need look no further than Prosper CEO Ron Suber’s keynote address on “Online Lending: An Industry Built to Last.” Prosper is one of the largest peer-to-peer lenders that allows individuals and small businesses to either invest in loans or borrow money online.

Prosper and its peers Lending Club and OnDeck are part of the “older guard” of fintech companies, and find themselves at the front lines of conversations with regulators, banks, venture capitalists and private equity firms.

It was, therefore, interesting to hear Mr. Suber’s reflections on the past year speaking with key decision makers around the world. Notably, he reported a shift in tone from banks – the skepticism he heard in erstwhile years has been replaced by a desire to partner with platforms like Prosper. This trend convinces him of a future in which fintech startups will be as ubiquitous as ETFs, despite a tough year in 2016.

Suber has spoken at every LendIt conference since its launch and he went on to recount the broad themes from his speeches, starting with the “Uberization” of financial services and the need to educate customers and stakeholders about online lending in 2013. In 2014 he focused on the growth of the sector, and claimed the industry had reached “escape velocity” – the speed of growth to escape the gravity of incumbents and achieve broader relevance – by 2015. This growth began to slow in 2016, with investors struggling with performance and increased skepticism from the media.

Looking to the future, Mr. Suber is convinced that in order to grow sustainably and in order to be “built to last”, the next evolution of online lenders involves partnering with banks to find long-term capital and achieve profitability. He believes there are five ways for banks to engage with online lending:

  • Loan Sales: Banks purchase loans through online lending platforms to diversify asset base and gain access to assets they don’t directly underwrite
  • Lenders as a Service: Banks utilize lending platforms created by startups for origination and servicing that can be leveraged in discussions with regulators
  • Vendor relationships: Banks can leverage, securitize, custody cash, and serve as trustees for online lenders
  • M&A advisory: Banks can help fulfill every entrepreneurs’ dream of an exit
  • Greenfield operations: Some banks build their own online platforms while taking advantage of their low cost of capital

Suber highlighted Prosper’s $5 billion loan-buying deal with institutional investors including George Soros and Jefferies, as an example of this partnership model. Ultimately, he said, returns were the test of the success of the online lending model – and pointed to the high single digit returns that Prosper has enjoyed.  

Suber’s optimistic speech indicated that the industry has gotten over the slump of 2016, a year in which some of the larger online lenders were plagued with troubles. However, he struck a cautionary note as he closed, noting that loan performance, data transparency, customer acquisition and profitability will be the keys to success in 2017.

 

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Sruthi-lanka
Sruthi Lanka is a technologist turned investment banker with 7+ years of experience across product development, mergers and acquisitions and capital optimization advisory. Most recently, Lanka worked as an investment banker at the Royal Bank of Canada, covering mergers and acquisitions of insurance, asset management and fintech clients.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.