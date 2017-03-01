REwired
Introducing the 2017 HW Tech100

Here are the most innovative technology companies in housing

March 1, 2017
Ben Lane
HousingWire Magazine is pleased to announce the 2017 HW TECH100, an award reserved for the top technology companies leading the housing industry.

Inclusion on this list is a truly special honor — and here’s why: the HW TECH100 is the only list of tech innovation that captures the entire U.S. housing economy, spanning from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing and investments.

Making the cut puts these companies into unique territory as a tech leader in the housing economy.

From dot-coms and start-ups to established technology giants, each year the HW TECH100 features the most innovative technology firms driving the U.S. housing economy forward.

This year is no different.

There is hardly a corner of the mortgage space left that hasn’t been transformed in some way, either by fintech startups focusing on a specific software need or legacy companies evolving to compete in the new environment.

And the members of the 2017 HW TECH100 aren’t just passengers in the technological revolution; they’re in the driver’s seat.

Our winners should feel incredibly proud because making the cut this year was harder than ever before, as we set a record for the most nominations ever received for the HW TECH100.

And not only did we receive more nominations than ever before, the quality of the nominations was off the charts.

Selecting this year’s winners was one of the toughest decisions our editorial board has ever had to make, and if you check out the 2017 HW TECH100 honorees, you’ll see why.

So, click here to read all about the 2017 HW TECH100 and why each of these 100 companies is a true leader in the industry.

And congratulations to all our winners! The honor is richly deserved.

Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.
Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.