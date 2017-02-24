REwired
Rising Stars entry deadline extended!

Fine, twist our arms…

February 24, 2017
Ben Lane
A favorite saying of mine is “deadlines spur action,” and in the case of our Rising Stars awards program, it’s proving true.

Quite a few of you are waiting until the last minute to get your nominations in.

And hey, we get it.

There’s a lot going on around in the world and in the office these days.

So you might be a little crunched for time when it comes to submitting your entry for Rising Stars, hich honors the next generation of leaders in lending, servicing, investments, and real estate.

And maybe that’s stressing you out, especially considering the deadline to enter is TODAY.

Or is it?

We’ve heard from quite a few folks that are feeling the pressure of that impending deadline, and we feel you. We get it.

And we’re not monsters around here. We’re here for you.

We’re here to help.

So, in that spirit, HousingWire is extending the deadline for entering our Rising Stars award program until Sunday night at midnight.

Yep, you now have all weekend to get your entry in.

But that’s it.

If you don’t make it in by Sunday night, then you’re not in.

Afraid of missing out? Well, you now have two more full days (plus the rest of Friday) to get your entry in.

For more information on the program, click here.

And get to work on those entries. That new (and final) deadline is just two days away.

So get to it!

