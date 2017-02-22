REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header
Opinion, commentary, and analysis on everything that makes the U.S. housing economy tick -- not to mention the ghosts in the machine, too. Written by HW's team of editors and reporters each business day.
Investments Lending Real Estate Servicing Valuations

Want to be on the cover of HousingWire Magazine? Here's your chance

One Rising Star award winner honored with magazine cover

February 22, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS HousingWire HousingWire awards HousingWire magazine HousingWire's Rising Stars

Have you ever wanted to be on the cover of a magazine?

Just think about it. You get to hold those glossy pages, stare at your beautiful mug and think, damn, I look good.

You get to show off to all your friends, family, and colleagues – many of whom will likely come traipsing into your office and begrudgingly ask for your autograph.

Have you ever wanted to the envy of the entire housing industry?

Well, here’s your chance to do both.

HousingWire is currently accepting nominations for our fourth annual HousingWire Rising Stars award program, which honors the next generation of leaders in lending, servicing, investments, and real estate.

By next generation, we mean folks who are 40 or younger, as of June 1, 2017.

And what makes the Rising Stars award different than any of our other awards is that one of the Rising Stars is featured on the cover of HousingWire Magazine.

All by themselves.

It’s just them. No one else.

Here’s a look at each of our previous Rising Star covers.

Last year, we honored Ori Zohar, the co-founder of Sindeo.

HousingWire Magazine June 2016

In 2015, we featured Matt Barba, the co-founder and CEO of Placester.

HousingWire Magazine June 2015

And in 2014, Laura Ferris, vice president at Green River Capital, graced the cover.

HousingWire Magazine July 2014

The June 2017 cover of HousingWire Magazine is waiting for you.

But it won’t be a handout.

We’ve gotten some incredibly strong applications so far. It’s looking like an incredibly tough choice to pick the list of Rising Stars winners, let alone who belongs on the cover.

But we’re ready for you to make it even harder on us.

And, luckily, there’s still time left to get your application in.

Although there’s not much time left. The deadline is quickly approaching. You only have until Friday, February 24.

So, click here for more information about what it takes to be a Rising Star.

What are you waiting for?!?!?!?!?

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.