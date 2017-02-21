Guess who just joined the HousingWire free Appraisal webinar?

HousingWire is hosting this free webinar next week on the state of the appraisal industry in 2017.

We are already getting flooded with questions and, lucky for all of us, Zach Dawson, the director of collateral strategy at Fannie Mae, will join us.

Dawson will be taking question on the exciting new initiative at Fannie Mae in regard to property valuations.

Some background: Fannie Mae released its first selling guide updates for 2017, clarifying its rules around property inspections by appraiser trainees.

According to the guide, Fannie Mae clarified its “existing policy that allows an unlicensed or uncertified appraiser, or an appraiser trainee to complete the property inspection. When the unlicensed or uncertified appraiser or appraiser trainee completes the property inspection, the supervisory appraiser is not required to also inspect the property.”

Dawson recently spoke at Valuation Expo and, I’m told, he was a solid draw. We're excited to have him aboard!

Our other two panelists are Brian Coester, CEO at CoesterVMS, and Matt Simmons, partner at Maxwell, Hendry & Simmons.

All three are veterans in the appraisal field and will briefly present some information. However, this webinar is primarily a Question & Answer session and we are already getting some great emails.

In addition to requested clarifications from Fannie Mae, we are getting some industry-wide question on where appraisals are going.

The attendees who already signed up aren’t holding back. A sample of some submitted questions:

Are AMCs forcing Appraisers to be employees instead of Independent Contractors? Do you think AMC's will own all of the intellectual knowledge, work file, proprietary information of Appraisers soon? With the changes to Dodd Frank in the new administration, what affect will they have on the current AMC's and their influence on the mortgage industry? Will appraisers start to be compensated appropriately for their work? Will turn times be more realistic to reflect the necessary time to produce a professional product?

So join HousingWire and our panel of experts. Sign up here and send in your questions.

We’re ready for it, are you?