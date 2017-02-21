REwired
REwired RSS FeedRSS

new REwired blog header
Opinion, commentary, and analysis on everything that makes the U.S. housing economy tick -- not to mention the ghosts in the machine, too. Written by HW's team of editors and reporters each business day.
Lending Valuations

Guess who just joined the HousingWire free Appraisal webinar?

Hint: He works with the largest mortgage finance entity in the nation

February 21, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
KEYWORDS AMCs Appraisals Fannie Mae property valuation

HousingWire is hosting this free webinar next week on the state of the appraisal industry in 2017.

We are already getting flooded with questions and, lucky for all of us, Zach Dawson, the director of collateral strategy at Fannie Mae, will join us.

Dawson will be taking question on the exciting new initiative at Fannie Mae in regard to property valuations.

Some background: Fannie Mae released its first selling guide updates for 2017, clarifying its rules around property inspections by appraiser trainees.

According to the guide, Fannie Mae clarified its “existing policy that allows an unlicensed or uncertified appraiser, or an appraiser trainee to complete the property inspection. When the unlicensed or uncertified appraiser or appraiser trainee completes the property inspection, the supervisory appraiser is not required to also inspect the property.”

Dawson recently spoke at Valuation Expo and, I’m told, he was a solid draw. We're excited to have him aboard!

Our other two panelists are Brian Coester, CEO at CoesterVMS, and Matt Simmons, partner at Maxwell, Hendry & Simmons.

All three are veterans in the appraisal field and will briefly present some information. However, this webinar is primarily a Question & Answer session and we are already getting some great emails.

In addition to requested clarifications from Fannie Mae, we are getting some industry-wide question on where appraisals are going.

The attendees who already signed up aren’t holding back. A sample of some submitted questions:

Are AMCs forcing Appraisers to be employees instead of Independent Contractors?  

Do you think AMC's will own all of the intellectual knowledge, work file, proprietary information of Appraisers soon?  

With the changes to Dodd Frank in the new administration, what affect will they have on the current AMC's and their influence on the mortgage industry?

Will appraisers start to be compensated appropriately for their work?

Will turn times be more realistic to reflect the necessary time to produce a professional product?

So join HousingWire and our panel of experts. Sign up here and send in your questions.

We’re ready for it, are you?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reprints

Blog Topics

Fed watching

Big finance

Blog Roll

Calculated Risk

Confounded Interest

Modeled Behavior

RealtyCheck

trulia trends blog

Zero Hedge

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.
Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.