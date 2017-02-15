REwired
Opinion, commentary, and analysis on everything that makes the U.S. housing economy tick -- not to mention the ghosts in the machine, too.
MBA welcomes industry to Dallas mortgage servicing conference

Upbeat about future of servicing

February 15, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Mortgage professionals weaved their way through the maze at the Gaylord Texan in Dallas that led to the Mortgage Bankers Association's national mortgage servicing conference and expo. 

The opening ceremony started out as David Motley, MBA chairman-elect and president of Colonial Savings, welcomed the industry with the news “now is a great time to be in the servicing industry.”

The mood was positive, upbeat and optimistic, if not somewhat comical. At one point, Motley even compared servicing to whitewater rafting.

Later, Sanjay Bhasin, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas president and CEO, talked about future changes that could be coming to the industry.

And former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Roger Staubach, super bowl MVP and pro football hall of famer, took the stage to talk about this year’s Super Bowl – where he was voting for the New England Patriots.

Staubach briefly mentioned his commercial real estate firm and weighed in on the mortgage market saying it is very competitive.

Be sure to continue following HousingWire this week as we keep you up to date with the latest news from the MBA national mortgage servicing conference in Dallas.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.
