MBA welcomes industry to Dallas mortgage servicing conference

Mortgage professionals weaved their way through the maze at the Gaylord Texan in Dallas that led to the Mortgage Bankers Association's national mortgage servicing conference and expo.

The opening ceremony started out as David Motley, MBA chairman-elect and president of Colonial Savings, welcomed the industry with the news “now is a great time to be in the servicing industry.”

The mood was positive, upbeat and optimistic, if not somewhat comical. At one point, Motley even compared servicing to whitewater rafting.

Later, Sanjay Bhasin, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas president and CEO, talked about future changes that could be coming to the industry.

"As reforms come to GSEs, we will be forced to... change the structure of mortgage processes."

And former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Roger Staubach, super bowl MVP and pro football hall of famer, took the stage to talk about this year’s Super Bowl – where he was voting for the New England Patriots.

Staubach briefly mentioned his commercial real estate firm and weighed in on the mortgage market saying it is very competitive.

