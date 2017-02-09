Are you one of housing's top young leaders? Prove it

Well, it’s that time of year again.

HousingWire is proud to announce the fourth annual HousingWire Rising Stars award program, which honors the next generation of leaders in lending, servicing, investments, and real estate.

They help run major corporations, and are the entrepreneurs building tomorrow’s great businesses. They work in any and every area of the housing economy: lenders, servicers, investors, and real estate. They come from diverse backgrounds but share one common trait: an outsized impact on the industry and their businesses.

But this award isn’t for Baby Boomers or industry lifers. It’s for those younger leaders already making their mark on the industry.

So if you’re an almost Millennial, a cuspy Millennial, or a full-blown Millennial, this award is for you. That’s right, this award is for people 40 or younger, as of June 1, 2017.

But the award isn’t for everyone, even if you are an almost Millennial, a cuspy Millennial, or a full-blown Millennial. The Rising Stars award is for the elite of the elite. The pick of the litter. The cream of the crop. The bawse among bosses.

I mean, just look at the list of winners from last year. They are, as the Australians say, the crème de la crème.

The kind of person that does this:

Or this:

Or this:

Basically, if this is you:

Then this is your award. Come take it.

So, if you, or someone you know belongs on the 2017 edition of Rising Stars, now is the time to prove it.

Go ahead and click here to read more about the nomination process, and more details about what it means to be a Rising Star.

And then, come June, you can roll into your office like this:

And who doesn’t want to feel like that?

Again, click here for more information about the Rising Stars awards, and good luck!!