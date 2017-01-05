Realtors answer: What's the most disturbing history you've learned about a house you were selling?

At first glance, it’s a simple question: What’s the most disturbing history you’ve learned about a house you were selling.

But what started out as a 13-word question on share-site Reddit, spiraled into unsettling long responses from tons of users, generating more than 5,000 responses in only 48 hours.

Though it’s not an outlandish question. Even HousingWire has covered its own share of shocking stories on this subject and as recent as this week.

On Tuesday, HousingWire reported on the story of a potential Detroit homebuyer who found a lot more than expected after discovering mummified remains in the garage of a home.

And that’s not the most jaw-dropping story we’ve covered.

Back in July 2015, the mummified corpse of a homeowner was found in a Lake District Victorian house for sale in San Francisco. Apparently the homeowner’s daughter was living in the house and was a hoarder.

The crazy part: This didn’t stop the house from selling for way more than its asking price of $928,000. Instead, the home sold for a whopping $1.56 million. It goes to show exactly how ridiculous the San Francisco housing market is.

However those two stories pale in comparison after scrolling through the Reddit responses.

Let me be the first to warn you, when you read through the responses (here), you’ll find yourself deep, deep, deep into the comment thread as each responses leaves either on the verge of throwing up or dumbfounded that the situation like that actually happened.

As a first example (don’t forget I warned you), here’s the top comment on the list from user tieberion:

The lady next door to me died, and wasn't found until she was....more liquid than solid on her living room carpet. The family couldn't pay something about back taxes or something, and the house went to HUD to auction. Hud paid for some cleanup, but not to replace the carpet, only steam clean it. So it finally sold, and was talking to the guy who is flipping it, before I could mention the death, he asked if the house had a water leak under the foundation...... Because when they ripped up the carpet and pad to put down the lament floor, it was really dirty and got all over them and their clothes...... Told him what happened and how HUD went cheap on what to fix before the auction, he got green as a pea and started puking right there on his side of the fence.

The conversation turns many different directions, including posing another questions on what weird things people have noticed in houses? This then feeds into a long thread of ghosts and hauntings. Careful readings those ones.

Buried in the comments is one interesting subject that we as team discussed in a blog a year and a half ago.

The home sale ‘murder disclosure’ rule: Is it necessary?

Here one screenshot of a thread discussing the issue.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Reddit)

As a team, we all varied on whether or not we would buy a home that someone died in. I, for one, am 100% no way. But everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion.

Think different or have your own shocking story? Leave it in the comment section below.