Lending Servicing The Ticker

FHFA seeks to improve access to credit for borrowers with limited English proficiency

Issues a Request for Input

May 25, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Fannie Mae Federal Housing Finance Agency FHFA Freddie Mac request for information
Office table

The Federal Housing Finance Agency issued a Request for Input on issues facing qualified mortgage borrowers with limited English proficiency (LEP) in order gauge how they can better serve them.

According to the FHFA's 2017 Scorecard for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Common Securitization Solutions, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are required to identify major obstacles for LEP borrowers in accessing mortgage credit and to analyze potential solutions.

This request for input stated that it seeks to start that process to learn more about the procedures and tools that originators, servicers, and other parties in the mortgage lending process presently employ to assist LEP borrowers.

LEP borrowers are individuals who have a limited ability, or no ability, to read, speak, write, or understand English. And individuals who are able to read, speak, write, and understand English but prefer to communicate in a language other than English are referred to as preferred language or PL borrowers.

The FHFA noted it believes that addressing issues related to LEP borrowers will typically benefit PL borrowers as well.

All input should be submitted by July 10, 2017. From here, the FHFA aims to develop a multi-year plan appropriate for the enterprises to support improved access.

And while the FHFA added that the enterprises, mortgage industry participants, and other government agencies have taken meaningful steps to address this issue, it is seeking input on actions the enterprises could take, appropriate to their role as secondary market participants.

Roughly a year ago, a coalition of civil rights groups pressured the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to enhance protections for mortgage services to potential homeowners who grapple with the English language.

The Americans for Financial Reform, in order to get their way, would need help from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, HUD, and the federal banking agencies in order to make these proposals work.

"As we have previously observed, the expectations of the CFPB and other regulators for serving limited English proficiency customers present numerous challenges for financial institutions, including UDAAP and fair lending risks, and regulators have not yet provided financial institutions with guidance about how to serve LEP consumers without taking such risks," said attorney John Culhane at the time. "We were therefore glad to see that AFR’s recommendations include the CFPB’s provision of affirmative written guidance/regulations."

 

Reprints

Related Articles

FHFA seeks input on GSE reform

FHFA eases limits on GSE multifamily lending

FHFA seeks to reduce private insurance risk

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Where do recruiting efforts fail when hiring Millennials in mortgage finance?

CAR: California pending homes sales drop four months in a row

Mid America buys eNote from North Carolina's first eClosing

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates now sit at lowest level in 2017

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 