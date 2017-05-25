Lending The Ticker

Mid America buys eNote from North Carolina's first eClosing

eClosing to be regular option for lenders

May 25, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS eclosing Electronic Mortgages eNote Mid America Mid America Mortgage
house technology digital

Mid America Mortgage announced it purchased the eNote from North Carolina’s first-ever eMortgage transaction, which closed earlier in May.

The eClosing in May marked the first transaction that was a full eClosing, and according to state officials, it won’t be the last. (North Carolina had another eClosing but it was a hybrid eClosing transaction.)

“We want this to become a regular option for lenders and their customers because of the many advantages eClosing offers versus the slower, traditional paper-based system,” said North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall. “We stand ready to work with all other North Carolina lenders to get them up to speed on this.”

Upon completion of the closing, Mid America said it was able to purchase the resulting eNote within one business day after receiving the final loan package.

“Given Mid America’s desire to see full eClosings implemented nationwide, we were happy to play a role in this transaction by serving as the investor for this deal,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “We launched our eCorrespondent division with the specific intent of converting emerging mortgage bankers to eClosings and purchasing their eNotes.”

And the growth in eClosings hopefully won’t end in North Carolina. Bode added that they’ve been working closely with the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association to move the Texas Remote Notary bill through the state legislature. “We feel confident that eNotarization will soon become legal in the state of Texas,” said Bode.

As far as eClosings go, the industry has been pushing to make them the new normal. In 2016, Radius Financial Group partnered with DocMagic, the MERS loan registry, Fannie Mae and Santander Bank to complete the long-anticipated eMortgage. The group closed six loans in a completely paperless process, utilizing both lender and closing/settlement agent documentation, eNotarization, eWarehousing and eNote acceptance through DocMagic’s eClosing solution.

Reprints

Related Articles

Mid America Mortgage to correspondent lenders: We'll buy your eNotes

Mid America Mortgage completes first eClosing

North Carolina officially completes first-ever eClosing

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

FHFA seeks to improve access to credit for borrowers with limited English proficiency

Where do recruiting efforts fail when hiring Millennials in mortgage finance?

CAR: California pending homes sales drop four months in a row

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates now sit at lowest level in 2017

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 