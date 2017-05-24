Black Knight Financial Services unveils municipal lien search

Black Knight Financial Services is rolling out a new tool that it will help identify municipal liens that would go unseen in a typical property report and are outside the scope of title insurance coverage.

According to Black Knight, its new “Municipal Lien Search” can identify whether a property has outstanding county debts; code and force violations; waste, water or sewer issues.

“Unrecorded municipal liens can remain undiscovered and become the responsibility of the new property owner upon closing. Black Knight’s Municipal Lien Search solution offers a faster and simpler way to help identify unrecorded property liens,” the company said in a release.

The company said that through access to its property and tax data, Black Knight can quickly help identify outstanding property liens, violations, assessments and more that wouldn’t show up in a standard title search.

“With this innovative tool, which is part of our national, comprehensive title solution suite, we are helping buyers and title companies keep informed during the origination process by shedding light on any outstanding debts on a property,” Lisa Roessler, vice president of Black Knight Title Solutions division, said. “Making buyers aware of any outstanding liens before closing helps reduce their risk and provides for a better borrower experience.”